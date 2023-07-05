FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.82

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGROY. HSBC raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.