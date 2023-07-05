Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,767 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 4.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.46% of Five Below worth $282,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,100. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $194.92. 44,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,208. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

