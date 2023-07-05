Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Flare has a market cap of $263.43 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,971,031,233 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,969,545,061.662605 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01466228 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,314,053.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

