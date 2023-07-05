Flare Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $269.79 million and $4.07 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,969,545,061 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,969,545,061.662605 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01466228 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,314,053.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

