Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.72 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

