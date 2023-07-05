Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Plans GBX 15.50 Dividend

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Group Stock Performance
Shares of FSG opened at GBX 424.60 ($5.39) on Wednesday. Foresight Group has a one year low of GBX 323.84 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.22). The firm has a market cap of £493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.84.
About Foresight Group
