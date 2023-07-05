Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Plans GBX 15.50 Dividend

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSG opened at GBX 424.60 ($5.39) on Wednesday. Foresight Group has a one year low of GBX 323.84 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.22). The firm has a market cap of £493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.84.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management. The company manages approximately 330 infrastructure assets with a focus on solar and onshore wind assets, bioenergy, and waste, as well as renewable energy enabling projects, energy efficiency management solutions, social and core infrastructure projects, and sustainable forestry assets.

