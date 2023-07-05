Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 7919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

