Forte Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,308,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FLDR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 20,378 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

