Forte Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,803. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

