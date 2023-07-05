Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.43. 8,560,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,407,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

