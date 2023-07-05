Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. 10,028,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,725,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.