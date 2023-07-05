Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.