Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

