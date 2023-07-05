Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

CBOE opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

