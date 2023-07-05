Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 1.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 11,963.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 172,871 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWRE opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

