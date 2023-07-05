Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

