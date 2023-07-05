Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.04. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 228,000 shares.
Fortune Minerals Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
