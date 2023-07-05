Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.04. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 228,000 shares trading hands.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

