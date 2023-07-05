Frank Porter Stansberry Sells 6,946 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $13,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,074,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock remained flat at $2.00 on Wednesday. 108,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $267,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

