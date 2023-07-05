Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.70

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 30545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after buying an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

