Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,051 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 2.85% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,542 shares. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

