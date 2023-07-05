Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 5%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.73. 1,230,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,990,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,354. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.