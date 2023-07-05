Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Trading Down 0.9%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTC:LITOF – Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 72,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 81,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITOF. Desjardins began coverage on Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

