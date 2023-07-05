Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.2%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,253,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,731,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

