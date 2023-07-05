Fruits Price Down 6.2% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $186,707.93 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

