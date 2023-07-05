FSA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

