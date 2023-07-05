FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

