FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.42. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

