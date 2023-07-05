Gainplan LLC Increases Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Gainplan LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 289,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,998 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,328. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

