Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Gala has a total market cap of $589.38 million and $45.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,355,200,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

