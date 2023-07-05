Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 581,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 661,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
