Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

