Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $14.18.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.