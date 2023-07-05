Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $346.99. 262,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.64 and a 200 day moving average of $329.43. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gartner by 174.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 34.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 51.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

