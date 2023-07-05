Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 13,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,246. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

