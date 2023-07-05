General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

