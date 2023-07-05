General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

