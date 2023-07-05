General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

