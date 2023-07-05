General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in General Motors by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

