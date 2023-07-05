Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAAU remained flat at $12.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

