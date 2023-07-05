Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Genius Group Price Performance

GNS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 451,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506,457. Genius Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

Genius Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

