GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.60. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 29,927 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

GeoPark Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

