GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $225.24. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

