GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $162.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

