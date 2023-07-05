GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 59 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.71.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

