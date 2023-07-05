GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Argus downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.