GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Insider Activity

State Street Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

