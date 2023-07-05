GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,864 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

