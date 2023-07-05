Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 706,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

