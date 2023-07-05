Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.14

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 113069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.
Global-e Online Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
