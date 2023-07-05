Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.14

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 113069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.