Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
